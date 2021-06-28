हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
ICAI CA Exam 2021: SC to hear plea seeking opt-out options, exam centres

The plea will be heard by a three-judge Bench of Justice AM Khanwilkar, Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice Aniruddha Bose at 10:30 am.

ICAI CA Exam 2021: SC to hear plea seeking opt-out options, exam centres

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear the plea filed by Advocate Anubha Shrivastava Sahai seeking directions for an “Opt-Out” option to all aspirants who are going to appear in upcoming CA exams 2021 along with other reliefs such as more Exam Centres and Postponement of the exam if adherence to Covid Protocols not possible tomorrow i.e. June 28. The plea will be heard by a three-judge Bench of Justice AM Khanwilkar, Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice Aniruddha Bose at 10:30 am.

This comes after students from all across the country demanded an opt-out option and/or an extra chance in the CA Exams of 2021. For many days, the students had been demanding the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) to look into the matter of CA exams. However, no response was seen from the body.

Earlier, 5,900 students who are yet to appear in the upcoming Chartered Accountancy (CA) examinations have approached the Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana with their concerns. In a letter to the CJI, the students urged him to provide an opt-out option for all students, extension of old course attempt and other reliefs.

The letter also stressed the fact that the July 2021 exam attempt is one last chance for Old course students to clear their exams, failing which they will be have to opt for the new course and will have to study the syllabus all over again. Further, the letter also said that no such additional attempt has been provided to the students of the July 2021 attempt as opposed to the previous year.

 

