ICAI CA Exam 2023: CA May Registration Last Date Tomorrow at icai.org- Steps to Apply Here

ICAI CA 2023: Candidates who want to appear for the Chartered Accountant exam 2023 can visit the official website- icai.org, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 23, 2023, 08:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau

ICAI CA 2023: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI CA 2023 exam registration last date is tomorrow, February 24. Candidates who wish to sit for the Chartered Accountant test in 2023 should go to the official website, icai.org, and apply. Registration for the ICAI CA 2023 Final, Intermediate, and Foundation courses, which will be held in May/June 2023, is still open. According to the ICAI CA official schedule, the last day to fill out the ICAI CA application form without paying a late charge is tomorrow, and applicants who pay a late fee must submit the application money by March 3, 2023. After the application procedure is complete, ICAI will launch the Correction Window, during which registered applicants will be able to alter their application forms from March 4 to March 10, 2023.

ICAI CA 2023 Exam: Steps to apply here

  • Go to the official website--icai.org
  • On the appeared homepage, click on the ICAI CA May/June application link
  • A new login/registration page would open
  • Enter your User ID and password (generated upon successful registration)
  • Access and fill in the ICAI CA application form
  • Pay the applicable fee and submit the form

The ICAI CA Foundation Exam will be held on June 24, 26, 28, and 30, 2023. The Inter Group 1 test will be held on May 3, 6, 8, and 10, 2023, and the Group 2 exam will be held on May 12, 14, 16, and 18, 2023. The ICAI CA Final Group 1 test will be held on May 2, 4, 7, and 9, 2023, while the Group 2 exam will be scheduled on May 11, 13, 15, and 17, 2023.

 

