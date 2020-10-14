ICAI CA Exams 2020 postponed: Check revised schedule here

NEW DELHI: The Institute of Chartered Accountants has postponed the ICAI CA exam 2020. The Institute has postponed the final, inter and foundation course examination looking at the current situation of the pandemic.

The ICAI CA exams would now commence from November 21 onwards. Candidates can check the official site of ICAI at icai.org for the revised schedule.

Earlier, ICAI Exam November 2020 were scheduled to be conducted on November 2, 3, 6 and 7. As per the new schedule, ICAI CA 2020 exams will now be conducted on November 19, 21, 23, and 25, 2020. The paper-wise schedule will be updated on the official website- icai.org.

As per the revised schedule, the foundation course exam would begin on December 8 and would end on December 14, 2020. The final course exam would begin on November 21 and would end on December 6, 2020, and the intermediate exam would begin on November 22 and would end on December 7, 2020.

ICAI CA Exams 2020: Revised Schedule

Foundation Course Examination -new scheme: December 8, 10, 12 and 14, 2020

Intermediate (IPC) Course Examination- Old Scheme: November 22, 24, 26 and 28, 2020- Group I

December 1, 3 and 5, 2020- Group II

Intermediate Course Examination – Under New Scheme: November 22, 24, 26 and 28, 2020- Group I

December 1, 3, 5 and 7, 2020- Group II

Final Course Examination (Old & New): November 21, 23, 25 and & 27, 2020- Group I

December 1, 3, 5 and 7, 2020- Group II

The exam will be conducted in single-shift for all days- from 2 pm-5 pm. The foundation papers for 3 and 4 will be conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm. As per previous data, CA exams would be conducted in 207 cities across the country and in 5 cities abroad.

Meanwhile, ICAI had also changed the exam dates for Bihar candidates due to the assembly elections that is scheduled to be held in November 2020. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of ICAI.

The institute has also released guidelines for students or candidates having symptoms of diseases. It said that students with symptoms will be provided on a self-declaration basis and this option would continue in operation during the conduct of entire ICAI CA November 2020 Examinations.

