ICAI CA exams 2020 postponed due to Bihar elections, check new dates here

New Delhi: The Institute of Chartered Accountants has postponed the ICAI CA exam 2020 for Bihar based students which were scheduled to be held in the first week of November. The ICAI CA exam has been postponed due to the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

Earlier, ICAI Exam November 2020 were scheduled to be conducted on November 2, 3, 6 and 7. As per the new schedule, ICAI CA 2020 exams will now be conducted on November 19, 21, 23, and 25, 2020. The paper-wise schedule will be updated on the official website- icai.org.

Notably, this the foundation level exam being conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants.

"It is brought to the notice of all such students that ICAI CA examination, shall now be held on 19th, 21st, 23rd and 25th November 2020 in place of 02nd, 03rd, 06th and 07th November 2020 respectively. It is also notified that the respective papers/list of centres statewise wherein Legislative Assembly Elections in Bihar and Parliamentary By- Elections /Assembly By- Elections announced in different place(s) of different states will be informed separately," reads the official notification.

Important Announcement November 2020 Examinations

"Opt Out option to the students who are suffering from COVID 19 or having symptoms of diseases shall be provided on self-declaration basis and this option shall continue in operation during the conduct of entire November 2020 Examinations. The said scheme shall also be applicable to Centres/place of residence of student which turn out to be the containment zone during the exam dates. They will be allowed to carry forward their candidature with due carryover of all benefits already available to students including fee paid and exemptions for next examination, i.e., May 2021 examination cycle," statement added.

Meanwhile, ICAI has also released guidelines for students or candidates having symptoms of diseases. It said that students with symptoms will be provided on self-declaration basis and this option would continue in operation during the conduct of entire ICAI CA November 2020 Examinations.