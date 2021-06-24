हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
ICAI CA Exams 2021: Students campaign on Twitter, urge ICAI to postpone exams

CA aspirants all over the country are urging the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) to postpone the CA exams that are scheduled for July and also provide an opt-out option to the applicants who have been affected by COVID-19.

ICAI CA Exams 2021: Students campaign on Twitter, urge ICAI to postpone exams
Image credit: Twitter

New Delhi: As the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) releases the admit cards for CA foundation, inter and final exams that are scheduled for July, students across the country took on Twitter and again urged the institute to include an opt-out facility in the CA May/July session exam and allowing the candidates to carry forward their candidature with an extra attempt other than the November 2021 attempt.

CA aspirants are also urging the institute to postpone the exams in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and running a social media campaign on Twitter using #caexams, #caexam, #justiceforcaaspirants, #justiceforca_students, #justiceforcaaspirants, #justiceforca_students, #caexams, #icaiexamspostponement, #postponecaexams. 

Over 6,000 students wrote to the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana urging him to take Suo moto cognizance of students’ demands including an opt-out option for all students affected by COVID-19 or consequences of COVID-19, an extension of the old course, and additional attempts for ICAI CA students.

Notably, the exams for CA Final, Inter, IPC and PQC exams have been scheduled to be conducted between July 5 and July 20, 2021, and the CA Foundation exams from July 24 to July 30.

Issuing a notification, the institute has provided an extra attempt for the old course students and they will be allowed to appear in the November session.

