ICAI CA exam result

ICAI CA Final, Foundation Result 2021 to be declared on icaiexam.icai.org today, here’s how to check scorecard

Candidates who appeared for the December 2021 examinations would be able to check their ICAI CA Final results online. 

Representational Image

New Delhi: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is all set to release the CA Final Result 2021 and CA Foundation Result 2021 today (February 10, 2022). ICAI will release the results on the official website- icaiexam.icai.org and other ICAI websites. 

The candidates may note that the ICAI CA Final results are expected to be released either today evening or by February 11, 2022 (tomorrow), ICAI said in official notification. 

ICAI CA Final, Foundation Result 2021: List of websites

- caresults.icai.org

- icai.nic.in

- icaiexam.icai.org

ICAI CA Final, Foundation Result 2021: How to check

Step 1. Visit ICAI website- icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, or icai.nic.in

Step 2. Click on ICAI CA Final/ Foundation result link on the homepage

Step 3. Enter your registration number/ PIN, roll number and other credentials to log in

Step 4. Your ICAI CA Final and Foundation Result 2021 will appear on the screen

Step 5. Check your result and download it for future reference 

Additionally, candidates who have registered for their results on e-mail would be getting the mail once the results are made available online. The candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of ICAI for further updates.

