ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2022 Date: CA Nov Final, Intermediate results to be RELEASED on Jan 10 at icai.org- Steps to check here

ICAI CA Results 2022: According to the official notice issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, the results are expected to be declared on January 10, 2023. The outcomes will be published on the official website, icai.org. “The results of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examination held in November 2022 are likely to be declared on Tuesday, the 10th January, 2023 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in. It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number.” reads the official notice.

ICAI CA Results: Here’s how to check

Visit the official site of ICAI at icai.org.

Click on ICAI CA results 2022 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

A few days earlier, an ICAI CA official tweeted that the results would most certainly be available by January 14. The ICAI has now issued a formal notice stating that the results will be available by January 10, 2023.