ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 exam dates OUT at icai.org, check schedule here

ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI has released the CA Foundation exam dates for the December 2022 session. The CA Foundation exams will be conducted from December 14, 2022 in pen-paper mode. Candidates will be able to apply for the CA December session exam from September 14, 2022 on the Self Service Portal (SSP) of ICAI.

ICAI will conduct the CA foundation exam on December 14, 16, 18 and December 20, 2022. The ICAI CA Foundation exams will conducted at over 290 exam centres in India and eight overseas centres. Candidates will given choice to answer the question paper in English and Hindi medium

ICAI CA Foundation Exam: Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online examination application: September 14, 2022

Last date for submission of online examination application forms (without late fees): October 4, 2022

Last date for submission of online examination application forms: October 9, 2022

CA Foundation examination fee

The ICAI CA Foundation registration fee for Indian test centres is Rs. 1,500. Candidates opting for overseas exam centres other than Bhutan and Kathmandu are required to pay USD 325. Candidates appearing for the examination from Bhutan and Kathmandu have to pay Rs. 2,220 in online mode. ICAI CA Foundation Exam Official Notice