ICAI CA FOUNDATION RESULT 2022

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022: CA Foundation December Result to be OUT Tomorrow at icai.org- Step to Check Here

ICAI CA Result 2022: ICAI has not yet given the time of the release but can be expected any time of the day, scroll down for details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 02, 2023, 10:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022: Institiute of Chartered Accountants of India released an official notice for CA Foundation December 2022 Result DateThe CA Foundation Course Result is expected to be posted tomorrow, February 3, 2023, on the official websites, icai.org and icai.nic.in. The results are likely to be announced tomorrow, and candidates will need to submit their application number and other details to download the results. Those who pass the CA Foundation Exam are eligible to enrol in the Foundation Course. CA Foundation Exam for four exams was held from December 14 to 20, 2022. Papers 1 and 2 were held from 2 to 5 p.m., while Papers 3 and 4 were held from 2 to 4 p.m.

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022: Here's how to check

  • Visit the official website – icai.org or icai.nic.in
  • Then click on the CA Foundation Result Link
  • A new website will open and enter your application number and roll number
  • The result will appear on the screen
  • Download the result and keep a copy of the same for future reference

ICAI CA Result 2022; download the official notice here

ICAI previously revealed the CA Final and CA Inter results for November 2022 on January 10, 2023, and the CA Foundation results are expected tomorrow. According to prior trends, ICAI distributes the names of the toppers by course and is expected to do so again tomorrow.

