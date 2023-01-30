ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022: CA Foundation December Result Likely to be RELEASED Today at icai.org- Here’s how to Check

ICAI CA Result 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI is expected to release the ICAI CA Foundation December exam result today, on January 30, 2023. The results for the exams held between December 14 and December 20, 2022 at various exam centres across the country will be revealed. The outcome will be published on icai.org or icai.nic.in. Dhiraj Khandelwal, CCM of ICAI, recently tweeted, "I am resting on all prediction about the CA Foundation result which may be there from 30th Jan to 6th Feb. final date will be announced in due course. Pls wait for @theicai notification."

The ICAI held the CA Final and Intermediate Exams between November 1 to November 17, 2022. The Group I Inter Exams took place between November 2 and November 9, and the Group II Inter Exams took place between November 11 and November 12. According to the timetable, the ICAI held the CA Final Exam for Group I from November 1 to November 7, and Group II from November 10 to November 16. The CA results were announced on January 10, 2023.

ICAI CA Result 2022: Here's how to check

To check the result, registered candidates had to go to the official website of ICAI at icai.org or icai.nic.in.

On the homepage, one should click on the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 link

In the next step, candidates will have to enter the required details

Post submitting the details, result will be displayed on the screen.

Go through the same, check and download and take same

Take its printout for future reference

The CA Foundation exam in December 2022 consisted of four papers. Papers 1 and 2 were held from 2 PM to 5 PM, while Papers 3 and 4 were held from 2 PM to 4 PM.