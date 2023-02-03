ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022: CA Foundation December Result to be RELEASED Today at icai.org- Here’s how to Check

topStoriesenglish2569030
ICAI CA Result 2022: Institiute of Chartered Accountants of India released an official notice for CA Foundation December 2022 Result Date. As per the latest reports, CA Foundation Result 2022 would be releasing by 10 am on the official website icai.nic.in. The CA Foundation Course Result is expected to be posted today, February 3, 2023, on the official websites, icai.org and icai.nic.in. Candidates will need to submit their application number and other details to download the results. Those who pass the CA Foundation Exam are eligible to enrol in the Foundation Course. CA Foundation Exam for four exams was held from December 14 to 20, 2022. Papers 1 and 2 were held from 2 to 5 p.m., while Papers 3 and 4 were held from 2 to 4 p.m.

ICAI CA Result 2022: Steps to check here

  • Visit the official website – icai.org or icai.nic.in
  • Then click on the CA Foundation Result Link
  • A new website will open and enter your application number and roll number
  • The result will appear on the screen
  • Download the result and keep a copy of the same for future reference

The CA Foundation exams were held by the ICAI from December 14 to 20, 2022. The examination was held at several locations across the country. The outcome is set to be announced today.

 

