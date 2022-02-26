हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CA exams

ICAI CA Inter Exam December Results 2021 to be released today on icai.org, here’s list of websites to check score

“The results of the chartered accountants intermediate examination (old course & new course) held in December 2021 are likely to be declared on Saturday, February 26 (evening) or Sunday, February 27, 2022,” read the official notification by ICAI.  

Representational Image

New Delhi: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is all set to release ICAI CA Inter Exam December results on Saturday (February 26, 2022). Once released, the candidates can will be able to check the score on the official website – icaiexam.icai.org.

According to the notification, the result is likely to be announced on February 26 or February 27, 2022. 

“The results of the chartered accountants intermediate examination (old course & new course) held in December 2021 are likely to be declared on Saturday, February 26 (evening) or Sunday, February 27, 2022,” read the official notification by ICAI.  

Candidates will also be able to get their results via e-mail addresses. For this they will need to register their requests at the website i.e. icaiexam.icai.org from February 24.

Notably, candidates can keep checking icaiexam.icai.org, caresult.icai.org, icai.nic.in for any latest updates on the results. 

