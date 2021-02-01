ICAI CA November exam 2020 result expected today at icai.org; here's how to check scorecard

ICAI CA exam 2020: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to release the result of CA November 2020 for the final exam on Monday (February 1). Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their result by visiting the official website of ICAI - www.icai.org.

Candidates can also check their results on other websites like icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org. Along with the results, the merit list up to 50th rank will be available on the websites. The CA exam was held earlier in November.

According to reports, the result is expected to be released either on February 1 or on Tuesday i.e Feb 2.

ICAI CA final exam result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of the ICAI, icaiexam.icai.org or caresults.icai.org

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result’ link

Step 3: Enter your credentials like Registration number, Roll number etc

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Candidates are advised to Download and also take a print out for further reference.

As per a notification released by the ICAI, candidates can also check their result through SMS by sending CAFNLOLD (space) 6 digit exam Roll Number, e.g. CAFNLOLD 000128 to 57575 for the old course.

For the new course, candidates can send - CAFNLNEW (space) 6 digit Roll Number to 57575.

For any further clarifications, the CA exam candidates can contact: Foundation candidates: foundation_examhelpline@icai.in Final candidates: final_examhelpline@icai.in Intermediate(IPC) candidates: intermediate_examhelpline@icai.in Help Line Telephone numbers: 0120 3054 851, 852, 853, 854 and 835 0120 4953 751,752, 753 and 754.

Candidates can visit the official website of the ICAI for further query.