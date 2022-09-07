ICAI CA 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI, will conduct the November Exams soon. The registration procedure for ICAI Chartered Accountants is now being carried out by the ICAI. Candidates who haven't already can complete the forms. The deadline to submit an application for the ICAI CA November Exams is today, September 7, 2022. On the website, icai.org, there is a current link to apply for the ICAI CA November Exams 2022.

To apply for the form, candidates must go to the self-service portal, register, and log in. You will next need to enter their login information and complete the form. Candidates should be aware that the ICAI CA rectification window will open tomorrow, September 8, 2022, and close on September 13, 2022.

ICAI CA 2022: Here’s how to apply

Visit the website – icai.org

Click on the portal section on the homepage and then on the self-service portal

Register and then login

Enter the details and then submit the form

Download and keep a copy

The website states that the original deadline for applying without a late fee for the November 2022 exam was on August 31, 2022, however that date was later changed. The deadline for submitting online applications with a late fee had been set for September 7, 2022, but it has now been moved to September 10. Candidates need to pay a late charge of Rs. 600.