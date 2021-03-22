ICAI CA Result 2021: Check your CA foundation, final results here, step-by-step guide to download score card

New Delhi: The results for CA Foundation exam 2021 was declared on Sunday (March 21) by the Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI). The candidates who appeared in the exam can check their score sheet online at ICAI website.

The institute has also declared the CA final old and new course exam results on its official website.

To check the results the candidates can visit these three official websites of ICAI:

https://icaiexam.icai.org,

Icai.org

Caresults.icai.org.

What documents will the candidate need:

The candidates will need their examination roll number and registration number to login on the official website.

If the students do not have the above, they can also register themselves at icaiexam.icai.org with their email address and check their results.

The candidates must note that if they register through email, they will receive their score sheet via email only.

Steps to download ICAI result 2021:

1. Go to the official website, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in.

2. Click on the result link.

3. Login with your roll number and registration or pin number.

4. Submit and download scorecards.

