हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ICAI

ICAI CA Result 2021: Check your CA foundation, final results here, step-by-step guide to download score card

The results for CA Foundation exam 2021 was declared on Sunday (March 21) by the Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI). 

ICAI CA Result 2021: Check your CA foundation, final results here, step-by-step guide to download score card
File Photo (Credits: AFP)

New Delhi: The results for CA Foundation exam 2021 was declared on Sunday (March 21) by the Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI). The candidates who appeared in the exam can check their score sheet online at ICAI website.

The institute has also declared the CA final old and new course exam results on its official website

To check the results the candidates can visit these three official websites of ICAI:

https://icaiexam.icai.org

Icai.org

Caresults.icai.org.

What documents will the candidate need: 

The candidates will need their examination roll number and registration number to login on the official website.

If the students do not have the above, they can also register themselves at icaiexam.icai.org with their email address and check their results.

The candidates must note that if they register through email, they will receive their score sheet via email only.

Steps to download ICAI result 2021:

1. Go to the official website, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in.

2. Click on the result link.

3. Login with your roll number and registration or pin number.

4. Submit and download scorecards.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ICAIca resultCA results 2021Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India
Next
Story

COVID-19 lockdown, night curfews, other restrictions in THESE states

Must Watch

PT13M36S

Kiska Bengal: TMC has raised questions on BJP's Sonar Bangla Sankalp Patra