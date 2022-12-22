ICAI CA Result 2022 Date: CA Inter, Final result to be RELEASED on THIS DATE at icai.org- Here’s how to check

ICAI CA Result 2022: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI CA Result 2022 would be declared next month. According to ICAI officials, the CA Inter Exam and CA Final Exam results will be released in January 2023. Candidates will be able to view their ICAI CA Result on the official website icai.org after it is released. According to the media reports, the CA Inter Result and CA Final Result may be declared between January 10 to 15, 2023. Candidates should be aware that this date is not final. ICAI officials have disclosed this date based on previous ICAI CA Result trends for the Inter and Final exams.

The CA inter examinations were held by the ICAI from November 2 and 17, 2022. On November 1, 2022, the ICAI CA final exam was held. The CA Result would be made available on the official websites icai.org andicaiexams.icai.org after it was issued.

ICAI CA 2022: Here’s how to check

The result will also be published on the official ICAI CA Results portal for students to view - caresults.icai.org. In order to verify their CA Result, candidates must input their CA Inter or CA Final Roll Numbers, date of birth, and other credentials.