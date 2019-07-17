close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
exam results

ICAR AIEEA 2019 results: NTA to declare scores of Indian Council of Agricultural Research soon at ntaicar.nic.in

Follow these steps to check ICAR AIEEA result 2019:

ICAR AIEEA 2019 results: NTA to declare scores of Indian Council of Agricultural Research soon at ntaicar.nic.in

ICAR AIEEA 2019 results: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) All India Entrance Examination (AIEE) results 2019 on its official website ntaicar.nic.in by Wednesday afternoon.

The ICAR AIEE exam is held to shortlist aspirants for admission in undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes in agriculture and allied sciences. This is the first time that the NTA is conducting the exam on behalf of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research.

Steps to check ICAR AIEEA result 2019 

Step 1: Visit official website ntaicar.nic.in 

Step 2: Click on ICAR AIEEA result 2018 link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter required details like your roll number and hit the submit button

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen.

With 101 ICAR institutes and 71 agricultural universities spread across the country, ICAR is one of the largest national agricultural systems in the world. The insitute played a pioneering role in ushering Green Revolution and subsequent developments in agriculture in India through its research and technology development that has enabled the country to increase the production of foodgrains by 5.4 times, horticultural crops by 10.1 times, fish by 15.2 times, milk 9.7 times and eggs 48.1 times since 1951 to 2017.

Tags:
exam resultsICAR AIEEA resultsIndian Council of Agricultural ResearchNational Testing Agency
Next
Story

Supreme Court allows rebel Karnataka MLAs to skip floor test, Yeddyurappa guns for Kumaraswamy

Must Watch

PT32M57S

Watch Debate: Pakistan's lie on Kulbhushan Jadhav to be exposed in ICJ today?