ICAR AIEEA PG result 2022 DECLARED at icar.nta.nic.in- Direct link to check scorecard here

ICAR AIEEA PG 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the ICAR AIEEA PG result in online mode at icar.nta.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared in the ICAR AIEEA PG exam 2022 can check their result by entering the application number and date of birth. Candidates who have appeared for the written examination held on September 20 can check their results with their login credentials such as the application number and date of birth. The ICAR AIEEA scorecard 2022 was released in online mode at icar.nta.nic.in.

ICAR AIEEA PG scorecard 2022: Steps to check result

Visit the official website - icar.nta.nic.in.

Click on the ‘AIEEA PG score card 2022’ link.

Add application number, date of birth and security pin.

Select the “Submit” tab.

The ICAR result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take printouts of the scorecard.

The exam authority will soon release the ICAR AIEEA PG online counselling schedule at.icar.org.in or or icarexam.net. Earlier, the NTA has released the ICAR AIEEA PG 2022 answer key and allowed candidates to raise objections against the same. NTA conducted the ICAR AIEEA PG and PhD exam 2022 in online mode on September 20. Candidates scoring above zero marks/percentile would be eligible to register for counselling.