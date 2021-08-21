ICAR Entrance Exams 2021: NTA extends registration dates for AIEEA and AICE, check details

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday (August 20, 2021) extended the last date for submission of online forms for the ICAR Entrance examinations - AIEEA and AICE. The agency said that it took the step to ensure the larger participation of candidates in the exams.

According to an official notice at https://nta.ac.in, the candidates applying for AIEEA (UG) exam can submit online forms till August 23 up to 5.00 PM. The candidates applying for AIEEA (PG) and AICEJRF/SRF (PhD) can do so till August 27 till 5 PM.

The last date for payment of the exam fee for the AIEEA (UG) exam is August 23 till 11.50 PM, while for AIEEA (PG) and AICEJRF/SRF (PhD) exams, it is now August 27 up to 11.50 PM.

The correction window for AIEEA (UG) exam will open between August 24-25 and for AIEEA (PG) and AICEJRF/SRF (PhD) from August 28 to August 31.

The display of admit cards for AIEEA and AICE exams will begin from September 1.

Candidates have also been advised to be in touch with the NTA website www.nta.ac.in, https://icar.nta.ac.in for updates regarding the exam.