Ice Cream Vendor Fatally Stabbed Near Delhi’s India Gate, Accused On Run

New Delhi: An ice cream vendor was fatally stabbed near India Gate in Delhi, as confirmed by the police. The victim, identified as Prabhakar (25), succumbed to his injuries after being attacked with knives late Wednesday night. Upon receiving information about the assault, authorities rushed the victim to the hospital where he later died.

Initial investigations suggest that the attack stemmed from a confrontation, resulting in the victim sustaining three knife wounds, one of which proved fatal. Items including money and a watch were recovered from the victim's bag. A case has been registered under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

A 25-year-old ice cream vendor named Prabhakar was stabbed to death during a fight near India Gate in Delhi late Wednesday evening. A case of murder is being registered under Section 302 IPC. CCTV cameras are being scanned so that the accused can be identified: Delhi Police… pic.twitter.com/cUY3Qa0whS — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2024

The accused, who is on the run, has been identified with the help of CCTV footage from nearby shops. Police investigation is underway to nab the suspect.