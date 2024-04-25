Advertisement
Ice Cream Vendor Fatally Stabbed Near Delhi’s India Gate, Accused On Run

The victim succumbed to his injuries after being attacked with knives late Wednesday night.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Apr 25, 2024, 06:35 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: An ice cream vendor was fatally stabbed near India Gate in Delhi, as confirmed by the police. The victim, identified as Prabhakar (25), succumbed to his injuries after being attacked with knives late Wednesday night. Upon receiving information about the assault, authorities rushed the victim to the hospital where he later died. 

Initial investigations suggest that the attack stemmed from a confrontation, resulting in the victim sustaining three knife wounds, one of which proved fatal. Items including money and a watch were recovered from the victim's bag. A case has been registered under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. 

The accused, who is on the run, has been identified with the help of CCTV footage from nearby shops. Police investigation is underway to nab the suspect. 

