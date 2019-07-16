ICG and Bangladesh Coast Guard bring back 516 Indian fishermen stranded due to rough seas

The Indian Coast Guard in a coordinated operation with the Bangladesh Coast Guard brought back as many as 516 Indian fishermen along with 32 Indian Fishing Boats from Bangladesh who were stranded due to bad weather and rough seas in the Bay of Bengal.

The Bangladesh Coast Guard had provided shelter to these Indian Fishing Boats at Payra Port in Bangladesh approximately 135kms from International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

These boats were escorted by two Bangladesh Coast Guard ships – Mansoor Ali and Sadhini Bangla up to the IMBL, where they were formally handed over to two Indian Coast Guard ships – Vijaya and Anmol. The Coast Guard ships escorted the ships up to the Kakdwip Harbour, later handed over to the West Bengal Fisheries Department.

However, the coordinated search by Indian and Bangladesh Coast Guard continued for the four ships that capsized in the Bay of Bengal carrying 24 fishermen. One of the total 25 fishermen miraculously floated on a wooden plank for four days before being rescued by a Bangladeshi ship.

On July 7, four Indian Fishing Boats from West Bengal - Dashabhuja, Babaji, Joyjogiraj and Nayan from Bengal with 61 crew members and fishermen on board capsized in the Bay of Bengal. Of these 61 fishermen, 36 were rescued by the IFB in the vicinity.

The Indian Coast Guard received a telephonic message from Assistant Director (Fisheries Department), Diamond Harbour regarding the four fishing boats capsizing. Immediately, the Indian Coast Guard deployed a Hovercraft, Fast Patrol Vessel and ICG aircraft in the Indian waters.

On the other hand, the Indian Coast Guard requested Bangladesh Coast Guard to assist in rescue operations in Bangladesh waters.