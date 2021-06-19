हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Coast Guard

ICG provides assistance to merchant vessel that suffered total power failure on maiden voyage

Manned by 14 crew the ship, on Thursday, suffered the failure of all three Diesel Alternators, bedsides its backup generator. 

ICG provides assistance to merchant vessel that suffered total power failure on maiden voyage

New Delhi: Merchant vessel JSW Mihirgad, a 122-meter long vessel safely entered the New Mangalore harbour during the wee hours of Saturday (June 19, 2021), thanks to timely assistance by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG). The merchant shop suffered a total power failure on its maiden voyage from Kochi, Kerala to Jaigarh, Rajasthan, leaving it dead in the water. 

Manned by 14 crew the ship, on Thursday, suffered the failure of all three Diesel Alternators, bedsides its backup generator. This necessitated the ship to drop anchor about 4.5 nautical miles off Kasargod, Kerala and raise a distress call. In the absence of propulsion, lighting, ventilation, caused by total power failure, the crew was also unable to prepare food or water through its onboard systems.

Based on this information, ICG District Headquarters at New Mangalore conducted a situational assessment for the safe embarkation of the technical team from M/s Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL), which build the ship. However, due to adverse sea conditions with high swell, usage of boats was ruled out and helicopters were considered a safe option. 

On Friday, ICG Helicopter CG 817 airlifted the deputed technical staff from New Mangalore for rendering assistance, performing repairs to the ship. ICGS Varaha, which was in the area was also deployed immediately on Friday to monitor the situation and provide towing assistance, in case the vessel starts drifting towards coast, due to rough weather. 

Besides continuously tracking the vessel through its Coastal Security Network, the ICG team that got onboard had rectified the technical issue, thus saving 14 lives and averting a potential environment disaster.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Indian Coast GuardmangloreKochiKeralaRajasthanICG rescue
Next
Story

Test-track-treat, vaccinate to curb spread: Centre to states as unlocking begins

Must Watch

PT2M1S

Breaking News: Police arrested Umaid Pehalwan