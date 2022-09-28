NewsIndia
ICMAI CMA June Result 2022: Results for Inter, Final and Foundation exams RELEASED at icmai.in- Direct link here

ICMAI CMA June Result 2022: Candidates who appear for the CMA Inter, Final and Foundation June session exam can check and download their result from the official website using their identification number, scroll down for more details.

Sep 28, 2022

ICMAI CMA June Result 2022: Institute of Cost Accountants of India, ICMAI CMA Result 2022 is released today, September 27, 2022. The official website, icmai.in, is where candidates who took the June session CMA Inter, Final, and Foundation exam could verify and obtain their results. Candidates must provide their identification number in order to obtain their results on the official website.

According to information shared on the official website of the ICMAI CMA Results 2022. The June 2022 Intermediate CMA examination's pass rate is 14.75%. (for candidates who have passed both groups.)

ICMAI CMA Result 2022: Here’s how to check

  • Go to the official website--icmai.in
  • On the appeared homepage, click on the result section
  • Now click on the respective result link on the appeared page
  • A new login page would open
  • Key in your Identification number and submit
  • Your ICMAI CMA June result 2022 would appear on the screen
  • Check and download the result
  • Take a printout for future references

ICMAI CMA Inter June Result 2022; direct link here

ICMAI CMA Final June Result 2022; direct link here

ICMAI CMA Foundation June Result 2022; direct link here

The passing rate for the CMA Final exam was 9.83%. (for candidates who have passed both groups). ICMAI also announced via an official update that the Intermediate and Final Examination results for the June 2022 term will be made available in Digilocker soon.

 

