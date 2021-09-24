ICMR drops use of Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine drugs for COVID-19 treatment

New Delhi: The Force Joint Monitoring Group of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and COVID-19 National Task issued a revised clinical guidelines and decided to drop the use of Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) drugs for management of COVID-19 patients.

Though, the use of Remdesivir and Tocilizumab in specific circumstances has been mentioned in the new guidelines. Among the key guidelines wearing masks, physical distancing and hand hygiene has been reiterated.

The guideline advises moderate use of other drugs like Remedesivir in select moderate or severe COVID-19 patients on supplemental oxygen within 10 days of onset of symptom. While, Tocilizumab should be used only for severe COVID-19 patients, preferably within 24 to 48 hours of the onset of severe disease or ICU admission, the guidelines suggest.

In case of severe infection, the guideline suggests using NIV (Helmet or face mask interface depending on availability) in patients with increasing oxygen requirement.

"Consider the use of HFNC in patients with increasing oxygen requirement, Intubation should be prioritized in patients with high work of breathing /if NIV is not tolerated and Use conventional ARDSnet protocol for ventilatory management," the guidelines relased by ICMR read.

For mild coronavirus infection maintaining physical distance, indoor mask use and strict hand hygiene has been suggested.

