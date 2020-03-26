ICMR permits 35 private labs for coronavirus COVID-19 testing; maximum in Maharashtra

New Delhi: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday permitted 35 private laboratories to carry out coronavirus testing in different states including Delhi (6), Maharashtra (9), Gujarat (4), Haryana (3), Karnataka (2), Orissa (1), Tamil Nadu (4), Telangana (5) and West Bengal (1).

Maharashtra has got the maximum private laboratories to carry out coronavirus testing. A new coronavirus testing facility is being set up at Government Medical College and Hospital in Aurangabad and it is likely to begin operations on March 30, said PTI report.

List of Private Laboratories to test COVID-19

Delhi (6)

1. Lal Path Labs, Block -E, Sector 18, Rohini, Delhi

2. Dr Dangs Lab, C-2/1, Safadarjung Development Area, NewDelhi

3. Laboratory Services, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, Sarita Vihar, New Delhi

4. Max Lab, Max Super Spciality Hospital, Saket, New-Delhi

5. Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Clinical Lab Services, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi

6. Oncquest Labs Ltd, 3-Factory Road, New-Delhi

Gujarat (4)

1. Unipath Specialty laboratory limited, 102, Sanoma Plaza, Opposite Parimal Garden, Besides JMC House, Ellisbridge, Ahmedabad

2. Supratech Micropath Laboratory & Research Institute Pvt Ltd, Kedar, Ahmedabad

3. SN GeneLab Pvt Ltd, President Plaza –A, Near Mahavir Hospital, Nanpura, Surat

4. Pangenomics International Pvt Ltd, Ellis Bridge, Ahmedabad

Haryana (3)

1. Strand Life Sciences, A-17, Sector 34, Gurugram

2. SRL Limited, GP26, Sector 18, Gurugram

3. Modern Diagnostic & Research Centre-Lab, 363-364/4, JAwahar Nagar. Gurgaon

Karnataka (2)

1. Neuberg Anand Reference Laboratory, Anand Tower, #54, Bowring Hospital Road, Bengaluru

2. Cancyte Technologies Pvt Ltd, Sri Shankara Research Centre, Bengaluru

Maharashtra (9)

1. Thyrocare Technologies Limited, D37/1, TTC MIDC, Turbhe, Navi Mumbai

2. Suburban Diagnostics (India) Pvt. Ltd., 306, 307/T, 3rd Floor, Sunshine Bld., Andheri (W), Mumbai

3. Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, Unit No. 409-416, 4th Floor, Commercial Building-1, Kohinoor Mall, Mumbai

4. Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre, Molecular Medicine, Reliance Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., R-282, TTC Industrial Area, Rabale, Navi Mumbai

5. SRL Limited, Prime Square Building, Plot No 1, Gaiwadi Industrial Estate, SV Road, Goregaon, Mumbai

6. A.G. Diagnostics Pvt Ltd, Nayantara Building, Pune

7. Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital Laboratory, Four Bungalows, Mumbai

8. InfeXn Laboratories Private Limited, A/131, Therelek Compound, Road No 23, Wagle Industrial Estate, Thane (W)

9. iGenetic Diagnostics Pvt Ltd, Krislon House, Andheri East, Mumbai

Orissa (1)

1. Dept of Lab Services, Apollo Hospitals, Bhubaneswar

Tamil Nadu (4)

1. Dept. of Clinical Virology, CMC, Vellore

2. Department of Laboratory Services, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, Chennai

3. Neuberg Ehrlich Lab Pvt Ltd, 46-48 Masilamani Road, Balaji Nagar, Chennai

4. Sri Ramachandra Medical College & Research Institute, Porur, Chennai

Telangana (5)

1. Laboratory Services, Apollo Hospitals, 6th Floor, Health Street Building, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

2. Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Pvt Ltd, Street No 19, Himayath Nagar, Hyderabad

3. Vimta Labs Ltd, Plot No 142, Phase 2, IDA Cherlapally, Hyderabad

4. Apollo Health and Lifestyle Limited, Diagnostic Labortory, Bowenpally, Secunderabad

5. Dr. Remedies Labs Private Ltd, A3, Titus Plaza, Sharma Commercial Complex, Punjagutta, Hyderabad

West Bengal (1)

1. Apollo Gleneagles Hospitals, 58 Canal Circular Road, Kolkata