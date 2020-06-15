हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

ICMR report on 'Corona peak by November' denied; PIB Fact Check finds news 'misleading'

The PIB conducted a Fact Check and said that "the news is misleading. The study to which the report is attributed is not carried out by ICMR & doesn't reflect the authentic information."  

ICMR report on &#039;Corona peak by November&#039; denied; PIB Fact Check finds news &#039;misleading&#039;
Representational Image: ZeeNews

New Delhi: A news report attributing a study conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has been denied by the premier research institute. In a PIB fact check also, the report has been found misleading.

The news report stated that the ICMR has conducted a study that claimed the peak of COVID-19 in India is shifted to mid-November when a paucity of ICU beds and ventilators may arise.

The PIB conducted a Fact Check and said that "the news is misleading. The study to which the report is attributed is not carried out by ICMR & doesn't reflect the authentic information."

Earlier, the ICMR denied the claims attributed to it in the report, and tweeted, "The news reports attributing this study to ICMR are misleading. This refers to a non peer reviewed modelling, not carried out by ICMR and does not reflect the official position of ICMR." 

The agency news report, ICMR study plots Mid-Nov peak, had said the ICMR has warned that there would be bed and ventilator shortage.

