ICSE Board cancels class 10 exams amid 'worsening' COVID-19 situation

New Delhi: The Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Monday (April 19, 2021) decided to cancel the class 10 board examinations due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation in the country.

The CISCE also said that the status of exams for ICSE board class 12 exam remains the same as the previous order, that it will be conducted at a later date.

"Given the present worsening situation of the Covid- 19 Pandemic in the country, the CISCE has decided to CANCEL the ICSE (Class X) 2021 Examination. The options given in the earlier Circular dated 16 April 2021 now stands withdrawn," the board said in an official statement.

It added, "The safety and wellbeing of our students and teaching faculty is our topmost priority and of paramount interest."

The CISCE stated that it is committed to devising 'a fair and an unbiased criterion' as stated earlier. The criterion on which basis the results will be declared for the ICSE (Class X) students and the date of result declaration will be announced by the CISCE later.

Class XI Admissions and start of classes for these students

All CISCE affiliated schools (having the ISC Section) have been advised to begin the admission process for Class XI if not already started. In addition, all such schools have been directed to prepare a schedule to begin online classes for the Class XI students at the earliest.

Earlier on April 16, the CISCE had deferred the ICSE Classes 10 and 12 examinations and had said that it will take a final decision on new dates of examination for class 10th and 12th by the first week of June.

The ICSE Board class 10 and 12 exams were scheduled to be held from May 4.

