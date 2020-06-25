हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ICSE

ICSE Board Class 10, Class 12 exams cancelled

The ICSE Board has cancelled the Class 10 and Class 12 exams, in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. The decision was taken just after the CBSE Board declared the cancellation of CBSE Board Class 10 exams and CBSE Board Class 12 exams. 

ICSE Board Class 10, Class 12 exams cancelled

New Delhi: The ICSE Board has cancelled the Class 10 and Class 12 exams, in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. The decision was taken just after the CBSE Board declared the cancellation of CBSE Board Class 10 exams and CBSE Board Class 12 exams. 

Senior advocate Jaideep Gupta for ICSE told the Supreme Court that he agrees with CBSE’s decision and that exams for ICSE too stands cancelled.

He further said the notifications for the same will be made accordingly. The Supreme Court was hearing on petition to cancel CBSE Board Exams. 

The apex court had been hearing petitions regarding the conducting of exams by the council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (ICSE) and the CBSE amid the pandemic. 

On being asked if the Board would follow whatever CBSE decides

The advocate had made it clear that ICSE Board would follow the government's decision taken with respect to CBSE Board exams. 

The Supreme Court thus informed ICSE Board’s counsel that CISCE Board is “at the liberty to tweak the CBSE decision and follow its own informed decision.” 

Tags:
ICSEICSE examsICSE class 10ICSE class 12
Next
Story

CBSE class 10, 12 board exams scheduled from July 1 cancelled, Centre tells SC
  • 4,56,183Confirmed
  • 14,476Deaths

Full coverage

  • 92,95,635Confirmed
  • 4,78,289Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT22M8S

Badi Bahas: Now ‘Bhishma’ will stop the encroachment of China?