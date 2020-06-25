ICSE Board Class 10, Class 12 exams cancelled

New Delhi: The ICSE Board has cancelled the Class 10 and Class 12 exams, in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. The decision was taken just after the CBSE Board declared the cancellation of CBSE Board Class 10 exams and CBSE Board Class 12 exams.

Senior advocate Jaideep Gupta for ICSE told the Supreme Court that he agrees with CBSE’s decision and that exams for ICSE too stands cancelled.

He further said the notifications for the same will be made accordingly. The Supreme Court was hearing on petition to cancel CBSE Board Exams.

The apex court had been hearing petitions regarding the conducting of exams by the council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (ICSE) and the CBSE amid the pandemic.

On being asked if the Board would follow whatever CBSE decides

The advocate had made it clear that ICSE Board would follow the government's decision taken with respect to CBSE Board exams.

The Supreme Court thus informed ICSE Board’s counsel that CISCE Board is “at the liberty to tweak the CBSE decision and follow its own informed decision.”