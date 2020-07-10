हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
ICSE ISC Result 2020

ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 Result 2020: CISCE to announce result today at 3 pm; check cisce.org, results.cisce.org

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations will declare the ICSE and ISC results at 3 pm today, (July 10, 2020). The Council will make the results accessible on the careers portal of the Council, website, and also through SMS.

Once the Council announces the results, students can visit the official website of Council — cisce.org — to check and download class 10 and 12 results. ICSE and ISC results will also be made available on the result page of CISCE — results.cisce.org.

Students can also check their on their mobile via SMS by typing ICSE<Space><Unique Id> and send it to 09248082883. And to get ISC Results on your mobile SMS, students should type ISC<Space><Unique Id> and send it to 09248082883.

This year, the Council commenced the ICSE and ISC exams in February. The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations had to cancel six papers for ICSE and eight papers for ISC amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2019, a total of 1,93,413 had declared passed in ICSE exam while 83,697 candidates had qualified in ISC exam and the overall pass percentage stood at 98.54% for ICSE and 96.52% for ISC.

 

