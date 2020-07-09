ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 results to be declared on July 10; here's how to check

New Delhi: The ICSE and ISC exam results for students of Class 10 and 12 will be announced on Friday (July 10) at 3 pm, according to a notice published today on the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations website.

The students of class 10 and 12 will be able to check their results on the council's website: cisce.org and results.cisce.org.

Notably, students of the affiliated schools will be able to access their results by logging into the CAREERS portal using the Principal's login ID and password.

The students should follow the steps given below to check ICSE/ISC results:

1. Students should visit CISCE's official website

2. Select the course ICSE or ISC as required

3. Enter the Course Code, candidate UID, Index number and the Captcha

4. Click on the show result button to get the results.

5. Click on the print result button to get the print

According to CISCE's website, students can get ICSE Results on their mobile through SMS by typing ICSE<Space><Unique Id> and send it to 09248082883.

And to get ISC Results on your mobile SMS, students should type ISC<Space><Unique Id> and send it to 09248082883.

Notably, the council had postponed all exams scheduled between March 19 and 31 due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

In June, it told the Supreme Court that the council was ready to cancel the exams and students will be graded on internal assessments.