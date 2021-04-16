ICSE defers class 10, 12 board exams 2021 amid spike in COVID-19 cases, new dates to be announced in first week of June

NEW DELHI: The Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE, on Friday (April 16) decided to defer the ICSE Classes 10 and 12 examinations amid a nation-wide surge in cases of coronavirus COVID-19. The board will take a final decision on new dates of examination for class 10 and 12th by the first week of June 2021.
