CISCE Board Exams

ICSE defers class 10, 12 board exams 2021 amid spike in COVID-19 cases, new dates to be announced in first week of June

The board will take a final decision on new dates of examination for class 10 and 12th by the first week of June 2021.

ICSE defers class 10, 12 board exams 2021 amid spike in COVID-19 cases, new dates to be announced in first week of June
ANI photo

NEW DELHI: The Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE, on Friday (April 16) decided to defer the ICSE Classes 10 and 12 examinations amid a nation-wide surge in cases of coronavirus COVID-19. The board will take a final decision on new dates of examination for class 10 and 12th by the first week of June 2021.

