ICSE, ISC 2023: CISCE Class 10, 12 Sample Paper RELEASED at cisce.org- Here’s how to download

ICSE, ISC 2023: The Council for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education, CISCE has issued specimen papers for all languages, subjects etc. The sample papers with all the essential information have been made available for download by students who will be taking the ICSE and ISC exams. The papers are available for download on the cisce.org website. The CISCE has included information about the number of questions, the syllabus, suggested assignments, evaluation methodology, etc. in the sample papers. For the English language paper, Assamese, history and geography, civics, biology, chemistry, physics, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, and other topics and languages, the detailed specimen has been provided. The grades, an in-depth review of the internal assignment, etc., have all been provided for each paper.

Accordingly, the candidates can download any sample papers they'd like to look at, which will give them a quick indication of the kinds of problems that might be on the test.

ICSE, ISC 2023 Sample Papers: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website – cisce.org

Then click on the tab – Publication on the homepage

Scroll down below and you will see the section named specimen question paper

Then click on Year 2023

Download the specimen paper for the subjects you wish to

Keep a copy of the same for your reference

The dates for the ICSE, ISC Exam 2023 will shortly be released by the CISCE, and registration will start as soon as the dates are made public. It will be made available on cisce.org, the official website.