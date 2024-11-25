ICSE, ISC 2025 Exam Date Sheet Released; Check How To Download

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has officially announced the examination schedule for the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) board exams for 2025.

The date sheet, which was released on Monday, November 25, 2024, provides all the necessary details regarding the exam dates and instructions for candidates. Students can now download the timetable from the official CISCE website, cisce.org.

ICSE (Class 10) Exam Dates

According to the official timetable, the ICSE Class 10 exams will begin on February 18, 2025and will conclude on March 27, 2025. The exams will be conducted in a window spanning over a month, with the dates carefully scheduled to allow adequate time for preparation.

ISC (Class 12) Exam Dates

The ISC Class 12 exams will start slightly earlier, on February 13, 2025, and will continue until April 5, 2025. As with the ICSE exams, the ISC examinations are spaced to ensure that students have enough time to complete all their subjects.

Exam Results Timeline

The CISCE has also informed that the results for both ICSE and ISC exams will be declared in May 2025. Students can expect to receive their final scores during this period, though the exact date for result announcements has not yet been specified.

Important Instructions and Exam Day Guidelines

In addition to the timetable, CISCE has issued detailed instructions regarding the conduct of the examinations.

These guidelines include important information about exam day protocols, the use of unfair means during the exams, and the process for rechecking answer scripts. Candidates are advised to adhere to these instructions strictly to ensure a smooth examination experience.



How to Download the ICSE, ISC Date Sheet 2025

To access and download the ICSE and ISC 2025 exam date sheets, students can follow these simple steps:

1. Visit the official CISCE website: [cisce.org](http://cisce.org)

2. On the homepage, locate and click on the link for the ICSE or ISC date sheet, depending on which exam schedule you need.

3. The complete date sheet will be displayed on the screen.

4. Download the timetable and keep a printout for future reference.

For more detailed information and updates, students are advised to regularly visit the official CISCE website.