ICSE, ISC exam results to be declared on May 7

New Delhi: The results of ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 examinations will be announced on May 7, an official said on Tuesday.

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISEC), which conducts the exams, will announce the results at 3 pm.

Live TV

"The council will announce the results at 3 pm on May 7. The results will be made available through CAREERS portal, the website of the council and through SMS," said CISEC Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon.

For results through SMS, candidates will have to type ICSE or ISC followed by their seven-digit unique ID code and send the message to 09248082883.