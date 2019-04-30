close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ICSE

ICSE, ISC exam results to be declared on May 7

For results through SMS, candidates will have to type ICSE or ISC followed by their seven-digit unique ID code and send the message to 09248082883.

ICSE, ISC exam results to be declared on May 7
Image Courtesy: www.cisce.org

New Delhi: The results of ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 examinations will be announced on May 7, an official said on Tuesday.

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISEC), which conducts the exams, will announce the results at 3 pm.

Live TV

"The council will announce the results at 3 pm on May 7. The results will be made available through CAREERS portal, the website of the council and through SMS," said CISEC Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon.

For results through SMS, candidates will have to type ICSE or ISC followed by their seven-digit unique ID code and send the message to 09248082883. 

Tags:
ICSEISC exam resultsISC resultsISC
Next
Story

Listing of Masood Azhar as global terrorist will be 'properly resolved': China

Must Watch

PT1M24S

'Will be properly resolved': China on Masood Azhar's listing as global terrorist by UN