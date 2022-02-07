ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Result 2022 releasing today on cisce.org, here’s how to check scores

New Delhi: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is all set to release ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Result 2021-22 today (February 7, 2022).

Once released, students can check their ICSE, or Class 10, and ISC, or Class 12, Semester 1 scores on the official website of the council -- cisce.org or results.cisce.org.

According to the official notice, CISCE 10th, 12th results will be available for downloading from 10 am. ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results 2022 can also be checked via SMS.

ICSE, ISC Term 1 Result 2022: How to check

Step 1. Visit the official website of Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations – cisce.org.

Step 2. Click on either of the links, 'ICSE/ISC Sem 1 Results 2021-22.' on the Homepage

Step 3. A new page will open, enter your unique Id, Index Number and CAPTCHA and click on submit

Step 4. Your ICSE Semester 1 Result for class 10 and/or ISC Term 1 result for class 12 students will be displayed on your screen

Step 5. Download the scorecard and take a printout for future references.

If the students are unable to access the website, they can also check their Semester 1 Results via SMS.

Results 2022 for Semester 1 can be checked via SMS by writing this - "ICSE 1234567 (Seven Digit Unique ID)" and then sending the SMS to 09248082883. Similarly, ISC Results 2022 for Semester 1 can also be checked by replacing ICSE with ISC in the format given above.

The CISCE Semester 1 papers for both classes were held from November, 2021 to December, 2021 in offline mode.

