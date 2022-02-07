हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CISCE

ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Result 2022 releasing today on cisce.org, here’s how to check scores

According to the official notice, CISCE 10th, 12th results will be available for downloading from 10 am. 

Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is all set to release ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Result 2021-22 today (February 7, 2022). 

Once released, students can check their ICSE, or Class 10, and ISC, or Class 12, Semester 1 scores on the official website of the council -- cisce.org or results.cisce.org. 

According to the official notice, CISCE 10th, 12th results will be available for downloading from 10 am. ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results 2022 can also be checked via SMS. 

ICSE, ISC Term 1 Result 2022: How to check 

Step 1. Visit the official website of Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations – cisce.org.  

Step 2. Click on either of the links, 'ICSE/ISC Sem 1 Results 2021-22.' on the Homepage

Step 3. A new page will open, enter your unique Id, Index Number and CAPTCHA and click on submit   

Step 4. Your ICSE Semester 1 Result for class 10 and/or ISC Term 1 result for class 12 students will be displayed on your screen  

Step 5. Download the scorecard and take a printout for future references.  

If the students are unable to access the website, they can also check their Semester 1 Results via SMS. 

Results 2022 for Semester 1 can be checked via SMS by writing this - "ICSE 1234567 (Seven Digit Unique ID)" and then sending the SMS to 09248082883. Similarly, ISC Results 2022 for Semester 1 can also be checked by replacing ICSE with ISC in the format given above.  

The CISCE Semester 1 papers for both classes were held from November, 2021 to December, 2021 in offline mode. 

