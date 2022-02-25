ICSI CS December 2021 result today; check CS Professional, Executive exam result here

New Delhi: The result for the professional and executive courses of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will be announced on Friday (February 25) on their official website icsi.edu.

The results will be declared for the ICSI CS Professional and CS Executive in December 2021.

As per the released schedule, the ICSI CS Professional result will be announced at 11 am on February 25, while the CS Executive December result 2021 will be declared a little later at 2 pm for both the old and new syllabus.

Candidates are advised to log in to the website before time and keep their login credentials, created at the time of application, handy.

Here’s a step by step guide to checking CSI CS Professional and CS Executive December 2021 results:

Visit and log in to the official website - icsi.edu.

Under the home section, click on the “CS Result December 2021” link

Once the window opens, enter your login credentials.

The CS December result will be displayed on the screen

Download it and take a printout for future reference

The mark sheet along with the final result will be uploaded to the website post the result announcement. Whereas, for the CS Professional exam, the result will be dispatched to the candidates at their registered address.

Candidates who fail to receive a physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement within 30 days of declaration of the result are advised to contact the Institute at exam@icsi.edu with their particulars.

The June edition of the Executive and Professional programmes will be held from June 1 to June 10, 2022. The registration process for the CS June 2022 examination will begin on February 26.

Live TV