close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ICSI CS Foundation Result June 2019

ICSI CS Foundation result 2019 declared at icsi.edu; women grab top three ranks

ICSI CS Foundation result 2019 out! Sanghavi Khushi Devendrakumar and Yogita Daswani grabbed the top rank. 

ICSI CS Foundation result 2019 declared at icsi.edu; women grab top three ranks

ICSI CS Foundation result 2019 out! The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has announced the results of ICSI CS Foundation result 2019 on its official website icsi.edu on Thursday. The ICSI CS Foundation results were declared for June, 2019. 

Sanghavi Khushi Devendrakumar and Yogita Daswani grabbed the top rank. Sanskruti Yogeshrao Saraf secured the second spot while Shivani Kumari, Anushka Jitendra Bhoi, Laveena Marcel Mascarenhas took the third spot. 

Steps to check ICSI CS Foundation Result June 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website icsi.edu.

Step 2: Click on the link ICSI CS Foundation Result June 2019 or click here  

Step 3: Click on ICSI Examination Foundation Result June 2019, ICSI CS Result 2019 and enter required details

Step 4: You can now download your ICSI Foundation Result 2019 e-mark sheet and keep a printout for future reference.

Candidates will not be provided any hard copy of result-cum-marks statement.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India conducted the ICSI CS Foundation examination in June.

Tags:
ICSI CS Foundation Result June 2019ICSI CS Foundation results
Next
Story

Maharashtra ATS foiled terrorists’ bid to poison ‘mahaprasad’ at Mumbreshwar temple

Must Watch

PT5M54S

IS-inspired group influenced by Zakir Naik's speeches: ATS