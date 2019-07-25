ICSI CS Foundation result 2019 declared at icsi.edu; women grab top three ranks

ICSI CS Foundation result 2019 out! The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has announced the results of ICSI CS Foundation result 2019 on its official website icsi.edu on Thursday. The ICSI CS Foundation results were declared for June, 2019.

Sanghavi Khushi Devendrakumar and Yogita Daswani grabbed the top rank. Sanskruti Yogeshrao Saraf secured the second spot while Shivani Kumari, Anushka Jitendra Bhoi, Laveena Marcel Mascarenhas took the third spot.

Steps to check ICSI CS Foundation Result June 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website icsi.edu.

Step 2: Click on the link ICSI CS Foundation Result June 2019 or click here

Step 3: Click on ICSI Examination Foundation Result June 2019, ICSI CS Result 2019 and enter required details

Step 4: You can now download your ICSI Foundation Result 2019 e-mark sheet and keep a printout for future reference.

Candidates will not be provided any hard copy of result-cum-marks statement.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India conducted the ICSI CS Foundation examination in June.