ICSI CS June 2022 Exam dates for Executive, Professional, Foundation released on icsi.edu, details here

New Delhi: Institute of Company Secretaries of India has released ICSI CS June 2022 Exam dates on the official website- icsi.edu. ICSI has announced examination dates for the Executive, Professional and Foundation course.

Candidates who wish to appear for the examination can check the exam timetable on the official website of ICSI. According to the timetable, executive and professional exams will begin on June 1 and will be concluded on June 10, 2022. The candidates need to note that the exam will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon.

As per the ICSI timetable, for the Foundation course, the exam will be conducted on June 15 and 16, 2022 and will take place in two shifts. Paper I and Paper III will be conducted from 9.30 am to 11 am and Paper II and Paper IV will be conducted from 4 pm to 5.30 pm.

It may be noted that institute reserves June 11, 12, 13 and 14, 2022 to meet any exigency.

Direct link to ICSI CS June 2022 Exam time table

ICSI CS June 2022 Exam: How to download timetable

Step 1. Visit the official site of ICSI- icsi.edu

Step 2. On the home page, click on Whats New section

Step 3. Click on ICSI CS June 2022 Exam timetable links for all courses

Step 4. Check the exam timetable and download it for future reference

