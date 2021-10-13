हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
ICSI CS Result 2021 declared at icsi.edu, direct link to check here

ICSI has declared the results for its CS Professional Program and Executive program at the official website www.icsi.edu. 

New Delhi: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Wednesday (October 13, 2021) declared the results for its CS Professional Program and the Executive program. The candidates who appeared in the ICSI CS examinations can visit the official website www.icsi.edu to check their scores.

It may be noted that the institute will also send the scorecard for Professional Programme to the address of all candidates. In case they don't receive it within 30 days of declaration of result, the candidates must contact ICSI. 

On the other hand, candidates for the Executive and Foundation programs will not be given a physical copy of the results. They will only receive a digital copy of their results through the website. 

DIRECT LINK TO CHECK ICSI CS RESULT 2021 HERE

“Formal e-result-cum-marks statement of executive programme (old and new syllabus) and foundation programme examinations will be uploaded on the website of institute www.icsi.edu,” ICSI had said in a notification earlier.

