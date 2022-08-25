ICSI CS Results 2022: Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI CS executive result 2022 is declared! ICSI has released the CS Executive result 2022 for June session exam. Candidates who appeared for the CS executive exam can check the result on the official website-- icsi.edu. Candidates will be required to key in their application number or roll number and date of birth to access their ICSI Result.

CS executive result 2022: Here is how to check

Visit the official website of ICSI - icsi.edu

Open the student portal and click on result link

Login using CS registration ID and password

The result of CS Executive will be displayed on the screen

Download and save the result for future reference

ICSI CS toppers list 2022 for the executive result is also published and Lakshya Chawla has topped the CS Executive June 2022 exams. Sonia Boob and A Sreekanth have attained second and third ranks respectively. CS executive exam toppers list is out and 34 students have cleared all papers of CS Executive without exemption. Candidates who scored minimum 40% marks will be stated qualified. ICSI has already released the CS professional result on the website.