ICSI CSEET 2022: Registration for January session begins TODAY at icsi.edu, apply till Dec 15- Here’s how to register

ICSI CSEET 2022: Insititute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI is conducting the CSEET registrations for the January 2023 session. Candidates can apply on the official website, icsi.edu, for the ICSI CSEET registrations. Applicants for the session must first register before entering their login information. The deadline to register is December 15, 2022, and the registration period is currently open. Candidates who qualify for the January session may submit applications. The ICSI will conduct the computer-based CSEET 2023 Exam on January 7, 2023, and it will be remotely proctored.

Candidates may apply for the ICSI CSEET 2023 if they have passed the Class 12 Exam or a test that is equivalent from a recognized board or institution.

ICSI CSEET 2023: Here's how to register

Go to the ICSI website – icsi.edu

Then click on online services and click on CSEET

Proceed ahead with the registration

Then fill the form and pay fees if required

Submit and take a print of the form

Candidates who have also passed the CS Foundation, CA Final, and CMA Final Exams are also exempt from taking the CSEET 2023, as are those who have graduated in any discipline with at least a 50% grade point average or who have completed post-graduate work. The exam is scheduled on January 7 next year.