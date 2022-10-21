NewsIndia
ICSI CSEET 2022

ICSI CSEET 2022: Registration for January session begins TODAY at icsi.edu, apply till Dec 15- Here’s how to register

ICSI CSEET 2022: The candidates who wish to apply for the ICSI CSEET registrations can apply for the January session on the official website – icsi.edu, scroll down for more details.

ICSI CSEET 2022: Insititute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI is conducting the CSEET registrations for the January 2023 session. Candidates can apply on the official website, icsi.edu, for the ICSI CSEET registrations. Applicants for the session must first register before entering their login information. The deadline to register is December 15, 2022, and the registration period is currently open. Candidates who qualify for the January session may submit applications. The ICSI will conduct the computer-based CSEET 2023 Exam on January 7, 2023, and it will be remotely proctored.

Candidates may apply for the ICSI CSEET 2023 if they have passed the Class 12 Exam or a test that is equivalent from a recognized board or institution.

ICSI CSEET 2023: Here's how to register

  • Go to the ICSI website – icsi.edu
  • Then click on online services and click on CSEET
  • Proceed ahead with the registration
  • Then fill the form and pay fees if required
  • Submit and take a print of the form

ICSI CSEET 2023; direct link here

Candidates who have also passed the CS Foundation, CA Final, and CMA Final Exams are also exempt from taking the CSEET 2023, as are those who have graduated in any discipline with at least a 50% grade point average or who have completed post-graduate work. The exam is scheduled on January 7 next year. 

