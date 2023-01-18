ICSI CSEET 2023 Result: Institute of Company Secretaries of India CS Executive Entrance Test, ICSI CSEET 2023 result is released at the official website. According to the schedule, ICSI released the CSEET 2023 result link today, January 18. Candidates who took the ICSI CSEET 2023 January session test can access and get their results at icsi.edu. Candidates must provide their application number and password to have access to the ICSI login.

As the results are released, ICSI has issued a notification on the website stating that students who register for the CSEET by January 31st, 2023, will be registered in the CS Executive Programme under the old syllabus (2017) and will be eligible to appear in any one module of the CS Executive Programme in the June 2023 examination session.

ICSI CSEET 2023 Result: Here’s how to download

Go to the official website--icsi.edu

On the appeared homepage, click on the ICSI CSEET 2023 Result link

Now, enter your registration number and password on the login page

Enter details and access the ICSI login

Check the CSEET Result and download the same

Take a print out for future references

Students who join on or after February 1, 2023 (till May 31, 2023) will be registered under the New Syllabus (2022) and will be eligible to take both modules of the CS Executive Programme in the December 2023 examination session.