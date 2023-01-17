ICSI CSEET 2023 January session result to be OUT today at icsi.edu- Steps to check here

ICSI CSEET 2023: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is expected to declare the result of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2023 January session tomorrow, January 17. According to prior trends, the ICSI announces the CSEET results 10 days following the examination. On January 7, 2023, the Institute held the ICSI CSEET 2023 test. However, a retest was held on January 9 for candidates who had previously encountered technical difficulties. The exam was remotely proctored and administered online. Candidates must obtain at least 40% in each paper and 50% in the aggregate to pass the ICSI CSEET exam.

ICSI CSEET 2023: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu

On the homepage, go to the 'Students' tab and click on the 'CSEET' link

Click on the CSEET January 2023 result link.

Enter your application number and date of birth.

The CSEET January result will appear on the screen.

Download the score card PDF and take a printout for future reference.

The ICSI CSEET result 2023 includes information such as the candidate's name, qualifying status, subject-wise mark breakdown, and overall marks achieved.