ICSI CSEET 2022

ICSI CSEET November 2022 registration ends tomorrow on smash.icsi.edu, direct link here

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India will conduct the CSEET 2022 in November and the admit card released soon.

ICSI CS Exam November 2022: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will end the registration process for the CSEET exam 2022 for the November session tomorrow, October 15, 2022. Candidates who of have not applied for the ICSI 2022 yet can do so by visiting the official website- smash.icsi.edu. Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to apply for the ICSI 2022 November Session

Here's how to register for CSEET 2022

  • Visit the official website of CSEET - smash.icsi.edu.
  • On the homepage, click on “Online Services.”
  • Click on the drop-down option “Register for CSEET”.
  • Entre your details and upload the documents required
  • Pay the application fee
  • Submit the CSEET 2022 Application form
  • Download the application form and take a printout for future references

ISCI CSEET 2022 Direct Link

The CSEET will be conducted in November for 2 hours.  Candidates should appear for the CSEET exam using their own laptop or desktop from home or another convenient and isolated place.

 

