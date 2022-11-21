topStoriesenglish
ICSI CSEET RESULT 2022

ICSI CSEET November Result 2022 to be RELEASED TODAY at icsi.edu- Steps to download marksheet here

ICSI CSEET 2022: Candidates who score 40 per cent marks in each paper and 50 per cent marks in aggregate will be declared as 'Pass' in the ICSI CSEET Exam, details below.

Nov 21, 2022

ICSI CSEET November Result 2022 to be RELEASED TODAY at icsi.edu- Steps to download marksheet here

ICSI CSEET 2022: Institute of Company Secretaries of India CS Executive Entrance Test, ICSI CSEET Result 2022 is scheduled to be released today, November 21. ICSI announced that the ICSI CSEET Results would be made available on the official website, icsi.edu, in November 2022. The CSEET result 2022 can be seen and downloaded by exam participants using the requested information, such as their application number and date of birth. According to the ICSI's official announcement, the November session's CS Executive Entrance Test results will be made public at 4 PM today. The remote proctored ICSI CSEET November Exam 2022 took place on November 12 and 14. The exam was placed over the course of two hours. There were 140 questions total of 200 points on the ICSI CSEET exam paper.

ICSI CSEET 2022: Here’s how to download mark sheet

  • Visit the ICSI official site, icsi.edu.
  • Click on ICSI CSEET Result 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details such as the registration number and password.
  • Your ICSI CSEET 2022 results will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the mark sheet for future reference.

ISCI will also release the candidate's subject-by-subject breakdown of marks along with the results. It should be mentioned that the candidates won't receive their results in physical form. It is advised that candidates keep their ICSI CSEET 2022 Admit Card handy by when reviewing the results.

