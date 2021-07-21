ICSI CSEET results for July session 2021 announced, here's how to check score at icsi.edu

New Delhi: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI, on Wednesday (July 21) declared the CSEET Results 2021 for the recently concluded entrance exam. Candidates who appear for the CSEET exams can check their scores by visiting the official website of the institute i.e. www.icsi.edu and using their registered credentials.

The marksheet will be available online only and no physical copy of the results shall be issued to the candidates. Examinees will be required to secure a minimum of 40 per cent marks on each paper and 50 per cent marks in aggregate to obtain an ICSI CSEET pass certificate.

The CSEET results will also include the subject-wise break up of marks.



ICSI CSEET result 2021: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICSI

Step 2: Go to the CSEET tab and a new window will open

Step 3: Click on the link for CSEET 2021 results

Step 4: Enter your credentials and other required details

Step 5: The ICSI CSEET result 2021 will appear on the screen.

Students are advised to download the result and save a copy of it for future reference.

The CSEET 2021 exam was held on July 10 and and 12 in online remote-proctored mode. The exam is conducted to offer admission to the certificate course. This year, ICSI has cancelled the CSEET for undergraduate and postgraduate students and announced that the students who have the relevant degrees can get direct admission to the executive program.