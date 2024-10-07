Identify Fake Videos, Get Rewarded: Bengal CM Mamata Urges Women

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday urged the state's women to assist police in identifying fake videos and misinformation that contribute to rising criminal activities.

Banerjee emphasised that those who help police identify and apprehend offenders would receive rewards or job opportunities.

"Whenever you notice the spread of false information, I am entrusting you women with the responsibility to take to Facebook and X, post those images marked as 'fake,' and send them to the police cybercrime unit. I encourage you to unite," she said.

"You (women) are the real stars; you understand society better. I am instructing police to offer 100 rewards to women who assist in identifying and arresting criminals, and they may also be considered for job opportunities. You manage affairs both at home and in the community," she added.

The Chief Minister made these remarks during the inauguration of Durga Puja at the Kolkata Police Body Guard Lines. She also expressed a desire for more women to join the police force.

"We currently have more women in police than we did a few years ago. In the future, we will employ even more women for the 'Winners' initiative. I want to see more women in the police force," Banerjee said.

During the day, she virtually inaugurated around 400 Durga Pujas, mostly in the districts, before personally unveiling popular pujas in the city.