Idli for Rs 10, Masala Dosa for Rs 20: Woman Shocked by Low Prices at Bengaluru Restaurant- Watch Viral Post

A woman shared her shocking experience while visiting a cafe in Bengaluru. The cafe served authentic South Indian dishes like dosa, idli, vada, kesari bhath, chow chow bhath, and much more at an unbelievable price. The post of a woman went viral on the internet, sending shock waves among netizens.

The woman (Sahili) went to Taaza Thindi restaurant in Jayanagar, Bengaluru craving a South Indian dish and was hit by surprise looking at the menu pricing. The food card rated idli at rupees 10, masala dosa at 20, vada at 10, and kesari bhath at rupees 12.

Posting the menu Sahili compared it with Rameshwaram cafe of Bengaluru which is famous for its South Indian cuisine and wrote, “What is the Rameshwaram are these prices.” She also shared a picture of the two dosas, idli, and vada including two drinks that she ordered from the restaurant.

What in the Rameshwaram are these prices.

The post went viral on the internet with over 50,000 views, 5000 likes, and 250 comments. Prices on the menu have shocked internet users and are flooding the comment section with various reactions.

“You guys are so lucky the price is insane. In goa we get overpriced South Indian Food in so-called new age QSR outlets. Dosa is 120-150 rupees and tastes like crap.” said one.

Another joined with, “Kolkata, wakes up to idli at 55/- per piece in south indian restaurants”

Third individual shares his emotions on the post and wrote, “Wow! This what I used to pay 15 years back in Mumbai. Wish they came with this pricing or even marginally higher in Mumbai”

Fourth user commented, “This is dirt cheap, in ncr normal restaurants like Haldirams sell Masala dosa for approximately 250.

Fifth user added, “All Thindis in jp nagar jayanagar Malleswaram area are cost effective and taste way better than overrated Rameshwaram and Filter coffee.”