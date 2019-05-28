close

Jharkhand

IED blast injures 11 security personnel in Jharkhand

The security personnel were out on special operations when the blast took place.

IED blast injures 11 security personnel in Jharkhand

At least 11 security personnel got injured on Tuesday after the explosion of an Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) in Kuchai area of Saraikella in Jharkhand. The IED blast happened at 4:43 am and it injured 8 personnel of 209 CoBRA and three of Jharkhand police. The security personnel were out on special operations when the IED planted by Naxals exploded.

ANI reported that the process of evacuation of injured security personnel is underway. The injured are moved by the troops to C/196 Bn CRPF in Rering. The injured jawans were airlifted for Ranchi at 6:52 AM. 

Last week also the Naxals had killed three security personnel in order to take revenge against the actions taken by the security personnel.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited)

JharkhandIED blastcobra jawans
