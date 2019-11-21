IED detected on Srinagar-Jammu highway, traffic halted briefly

Srinagar: Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was halted on Thursday for a few hours after an improvised explosive device (IED) was detected in Kashmir`s Anantnag district.

The security forces found the IED during the morning patrolling in the Wanpoh area of Anantnag, which was later diffused by the bomb disposal squad, thus averting a major tragedy.

Jammu and Kashmir: A suspicious item has been detected at National Highway in Wanpoh of Anantnag. Police and Army are present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/sFnFoYNOy7 — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2019

The IED was suspected to have been planted by the militants to trigger an explosion, sources said.

The national highway was open for one-way traffic with vehicles going from Srinagar to Jammu on Thursday.

Security in the valley has been tightened amid reports of militants trying to regroup.