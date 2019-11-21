close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IED detected

IED detected on Srinagar-Jammu highway, traffic halted briefly

The security forces found the IED during the morning patrolling in the Wanpoh area of Anantnag, which was later diffused by the bomb disposal squad, thus averting a major tragedy.

IED detected on Srinagar-Jammu highway, traffic halted briefly
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ANI

Srinagar: Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was halted on Thursday for a few hours after an improvised explosive device (IED) was detected in Kashmir`s Anantnag district.

The security forces found the IED during the morning patrolling in the Wanpoh area of Anantnag, which was later diffused by the bomb disposal squad, thus averting a major tragedy.

The IED was suspected to have been planted by the militants to trigger an explosion, sources said.

The national highway was open for one-way traffic with vehicles going from Srinagar to Jammu on Thursday.

Live TV

Security in the valley has been tightened amid reports of militants trying to regroup.

Tags:
IED detectedJammu and KashmirJammu-Srinagar National HighwayAnantnag
Next
Story

Shiv Sena ready to become 'secular' to seal Maharashtra deal with Congress, NCP

Must Watch

PT30M19S

News 100: Watch top news stories of the day